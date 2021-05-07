Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Appointed to Troy University Board of Trustees

by Alabama News Network Staff

Cam Ward, a 1993 graduate of Troy University, has been appointed to the University’s Board of Trustees by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Ward’s appointment was approved by the Alabama Senate on Thursday. He will succeed the Honorable Lamar P. Higgins, who passed away in April after an extended illness.

Since December, Ward has served as Director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Prior to the Bureau, Ward was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2002 where he served for two terms. In 2010, he was elected to the Alabama Senate representing parts of Shelby, Bibb and Chilton County. He was re-elected in 2012 and served as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a role he held for the last nine years. Additionally, Ward served as President of the Alabama Law Institute.

Like Higgins, Ward was twice elected as Student Government Association President as a student at TROY.

“Besides Mr. Higgins, Cam Ward is the only SGA President at Troy University to have been elected to serve two consecutive terms in office,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “Mr. Ward and Trustee Higgins were close, dear friends. We are grateful to Gov. Kay Ivey for this nomination, and we look forward to welcoming Mr. Ward to our Board.”

Ward expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve his alma mater.

“I am grateful to Gov. Kay Ivey for appointing me to the Troy University Board of Trustees,” he said. “As a proud TROY graduate, I cannot say enough how much of an honor this appointment is for me.”

Following his graduation from TROY, Ward earned his Juris Doctor degree from Cumberland School of Law and was admitted to the Alabama State Bar, where he has served on numerous committees through the years.

His dedication to the practice of law led him to be appointed Deputy Attorney General by former Attorney General Bill Pryor. In his work, Ward was assigned to the Alabama State Auditor’s office where he served as legal counsel. Later he went to work as Assistant Secretary of State dealing with election laws and corporate filings. Then after moving to Shelby County, Ward returned home to work for Congressman Spencer Bachus as his District Director.

Ward has been active in many legislative issues over the years, including the sponsorship of stronger ethics laws and pro-growth measures that reduced the amount of government regulation in the private sector. In 2011, during Ward’s first year in the Senate, he and others led the passage of the most comprehensive package of tort reform measures in over a decade.

In 2015, Ward was recognized nationally for his work on reforming Alabama’s criminal justice system, an issue he continues to champion. In late 2017, Senator Ward was named one of Autism Speaks National Legislators of the Year for his work on securing insurance coverage for those on the autism spectrum.

As a community leader, Ward has participated in numerous civic activities and memberships. He also volunteered countless hours on various community boards of directors, including the Glenwood Autism Center, the YMCA of Alabaster, Leadership Shelby County and other non-profit organizations. In 2017, Ward took on a role with national Prison Fellowship and their Faith and Justice Fellowship.

Ward is married to the former Lindsey Clements and he has two daughters, Riley and Clements.