ALEA, MCSO on Scene of Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Hyundai Boulevard

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 IMG-0112

2/4 IMG-0116

3/4 IMG-0115

4/4 IMG-0114







The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA state troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident. The accident occurred on I-65 between Mile Marker 164 and Hyundai Blvd.

Our crew on the scene say there are serious injuries and a person ejected out the car.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route.

We will continue to update as we gather more information.