Atlanta Mayor Keisha Not Seeking Second Term, Doesn’t Rule Out Job in Biden Administration
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms confirmed Friday that she will not seek a second term, an election-year surprise that marks a sharp turnabout for the city’s second Black woman executive.
Less than a year ago she was among several political figures President Joe Biden considered to be his running mate. Bottoms disclosed her decision publicly in a lengthy open letter and accompanying video Thursday night after having told family and a close circle of supporters.
Bottoms said she doesn’t know what she’ll do next, but she didn’t rule out a post in Biden’s administration.
