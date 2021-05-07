Atlanta Mayor Keisha Not Seeking Second Term, Doesn’t Rule Out Job in Biden Administration

by Alabama News Network Staff

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms confirmed Friday that she will not seek a second term, an election-year surprise that marks a sharp turnabout for the city’s second Black woman executive.

Less than a year ago she was among several political figures President Joe Biden considered to be his running mate. Bottoms disclosed her decision publicly in a lengthy open letter and accompanying video Thursday night after having told family and a close circle of supporters.

Bottoms said she doesn’t know what she’ll do next, but she didn’t rule out a post in Biden’s administration.

