Couple from Wetumpka Wanted Following Brawl in Panama City Beach, Fla.

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Panama City Beach Police Department has opened an investigation into an fight that occurred on Sunday, April 25. The fight occurred in the Long Beach Plaza located in the 10000 block of Front Beach Road.

The incident involved a large group of people, both male and female. Police believe all participants in the altercation are from the Montgomery, Ala. area.

Law enforcement identified two suspects: Qwashunda Sanders and Rashad Glasper, both of Wetumpka, as active participants in the altercation. Police signed arrest warrants for both.

The altercation is still under investigation and additional charges against other individuals are expected. Police ask for the public’s help in identifying others involved. Please contact the Panama City Beach Police Department at (850) 233-5000 or your local CrimeStoppers.