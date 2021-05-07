Fallen Officers Memorial Ceremony Held at Alabama Capitol

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Alabama Fallen Officers Memorial Ceremony – May 7, 2021 – Alabama News Network

2/4 Alabama Fallen Officers Memorial Ceremony – May 7, 2021 – Alabama News Network

3/4 Alabama Fallen Officers Memorial Ceremony – May 7, 2021 – Alabama News Network

4/4 Alabama Fallen Officers Memorial Ceremony – May 7, 2021 – Alabama News Network







The Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police held its annual Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremony at the Alabama Capitol this morning.

The theme was: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

The names of 12 fallen officers were read. They were: Sergeant Wytasha Carter, Officer Sean Paul Tuder, Officer William Buechner, Deputy Julius Jamal “Jay” Dailey, Investigator Dornell Cousette, Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, Agent Billy Fred Clardy, III, Officer Nick O’Rear, Sergeant Stephen Williams, Assistant Chief Gail Green and Sergeant Parnell Guyton.

The ceremony was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Gov. Kay Ivey, FOP President Everette Johnson, Attorney General Steve Marshall and others addressed the families, guests and friends of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in their duties in law enforcement.

Since 1982, a memorial service has been held to honor the fallen officers from the previous year. In Alabama, 577 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty, one in 2021.