Gov. Kay Ivey Awards $12,801 to Prison System to Support Inmate Substance Abuse Treatment

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $12,801 grant to the Alabama Department of Corrections to support a substance abuse treatment program at seven prisons.

The funds will be used to purchase updated program materials for the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) program, which is conducted by trained drug counselors and program specialists.

“Helping break the link between drug addiction and criminal activity is a crucial step in ensuring the safety of our communities,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to award this grant for this important program that can help inmates overcome addictions that so often lead to further criminal activity.”

The program includes education, counseling and urinalysis testing with an overall goal of reducing recidivism and re-integrating drug-free offenders back into society.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey understands the importance of safe and drug-free communities, and ADECA stands with her in support of the RSAT program and the benefits it provides Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

Gov. Ivey notified ADOC Commissioner Jefferson Dunn that the grant had been approved.