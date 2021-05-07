Judson College Closure Stuns Marion Community

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

News that Judson College — will be closing after 183 years of education young women — has left people in Marion stunned.

After battling financial problems — one of the oldest women’s colleges in the country — is closing it’s doors.

Judson College President Dr. W. Mark Tew says a steady decrease in student enrollment and debt — were two main factors in the decision.

“I want to be very clear that no single lending institution has in any way created this situation for us. We have very good relationships with Marion Bank and Trust, West Alabama Bank, First Cahaba Bank and with Trustmark Bank,” said Tew.

The loss of the college has dealt a devastating blow to the city of Marion in particular — and Perry County as a whole.

“I think that this community will most certainly suffer and will feel the hurt and the devastation of losing that college,” said Frances Ford.

Ford is a Judson alumnae — and the executive director of Sowing Seeds of Hope — a faith-based non-profit organization committed to improving the quality of life and work in Perry County.

“Judson was a college that encouraged you to give back,” said Ford.

Kaitlyn Richerson just graduated from Judson a week ago. She says it was special place to get an education.

“Having those friendships, those true genuine friendships that you’re not going to find anywhere else. And then the one on one with the teachers, you’re not going to find anywhere else.”

“Judson was a place where I discovered who I was,” said Susan Jones.

“And I have years and years and years of relationships that have come as a result of my experience there and the people that I’ve met there. So, that will always be the thing that I hold most close to my heart.

Academic programs at Judson College — will continue to operate through the summer term — which ends on July 31st.