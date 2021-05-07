Marvelous Mother’s Day Weekend Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

FANTASTIC FRIDAY: A weak front moved through Alabama overnight, and behind the front, a cooler and drier air mass settles into the state for today. Expect abundant sunshine with highs in the mid-70s. Also, it will be breezy at times, with a northerly winds in the 10-20 mph range. Tonight night will be another clear and chilly one, for May in Alabama, as lows fall into the 40s.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be dry and pleasant, with a good supply of sunshine, the high will be in the low 80s. Clouds increase late Sunday, and we will bring showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast late Sunday night, but most of Mother’s Day should be dry. Sunday’s high will be in the mid and upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A stalled surface front will keep a chance of rain or thunderstorms in the forecast Monday through Thursday, followed by trend toward drier weather back Friday. There could be a few strong storms at times next week, but the overall severe weather threat remains low for now. More soaking rains are expected next week with 2-4 inches over several days. Highs next week will be in the low to mid 80s.

Have a truly exceptional Friday!!!

Ryan