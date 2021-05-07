“That’s My Child” Hold Annual Fundraiser Event Thursday Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

“That’s My Child”, had their annual fundraiser Thursday night at the Train Shed in downtown Montgomery. NFL and Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel was the guest speaker.

Wuerffel says he has knew Charles Lee for several years and has partnered with him in their Crusade to work and mentor young children. Wuerffel’s mentoring program is called Desire Street Ministries.

Thursday night’s fundraiser is to Honor community Heroes. They also gave away 2 scholarships, introducing their newest scholarship in honor of Lee’s mother who passed away a few months ago, THE MAMA LEE SCHOLARSHIP.

There was live music, free food and drinks by local vendors raising money for a good cause.

You can still donate to TMC @ https://hotdogsandheroes. swell.give.