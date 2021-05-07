Trending Warmer Mother’s Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

Here we are one week into May, but it felt like we were in the midst of March Friday. High temperatures ranged from around 70° north to around 80° south. Humidity was rather low and the northwest breeze fairly strong. Winds subside as we roll through Friday evening, with temperatures quickly falling into and through the 50s. Overnight lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s under a mostly clear sky.

Mother’s day weekend features warming temperatures. After a cool start, Saturday afternoon highs warm to near 80°. Expect some clouds in the sky throughout the day, but with plenty of sunshine too. Saturday night lows still fall into the mid to upper 50s, but Mother’s Day highs reach the mid to perhaps upper 80s. Much of Mother’s day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but showers or storms appear possible late in the day. That as a cold front enters Alabama from the northwest.

Showers and storms could be widespread Monday, though severe weather potential is near zero at the moment. Of course there’s still time for that to change, so we’ll monitor model trends and information from the Storm Prediction Center closely. It appears that the front stalls for a couple days in far south Alabama or near the north gulf coast. That results in decent chances for rain continuing Tuesday and Wednesday. With the front to our south, that should mute any severe weather threat. The higher coverage of rain results in a downward temperatures trend. Our forecast calls for highs still in the low to mid 80s Monday through Wednesday. Lows may only fall into the 60s thanks to widespread clouds.

The forecast trends drier to end next week. There could be considerable cloudiness and some showers lingering on Thursday, but Friday appears dry and mostly sunny. The mainly sunny weather could continue into next weekend too. Temperatures appear seasonably warm with highs in the low 80s Friday and mid 80s Saturday.