Chip Lindsey Golf Classic Rescheduled to July 26

by Madison Jaggars

TROY, Ala. — Due to the threat of inclement weather on Monday, the annual Chip Lindsey Golf Classic presented by Guardian Credit Union has been rescheduled to Monday, July 26, at Wynlakes Golf and Country Club. Tee times will remain at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the rescheduled date.

All originally scheduled items for the golf outing will remain the same on the new date. All participants will receive lunch, tournament gifts, beverages and the opportunity to win in-round contests.

Teams that registered for the event will be contacted directly regarding this date change.