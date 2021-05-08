Congressman John Lewis Remembered at Voting Rights Events in Selma, Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today, the Black Voters Matters group is bringing its “Blackest Bus in America” event to Selma and Montgomery.

It’s being called the John Lewis Advancement Act Day of Action, in support of voter education and engagement.

It will start in Selma, to be followed by a “votercade” to Montgomery, which will end with a celebration at King’s Canvas.

SCHEDULE:

1:00 PM press conference: Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church, 410 Martin Luther King Street, Selma

4:00 PM grocery distribution and summer toy giveaway: 2001 W Fairview Ave, Montgomery

4:00 PM community celebration: King’s Canvas, 1413 Oak Street, Montgomery

5:00 PM press conference: King’s Canvas, 1413 Oak Street, Montgomery

Organizers say the day of action is being held in honor of late Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

The events are being co-hosted by River Region Voting Initiative, Journey For the Soul, Lift Our Vote, Black Voters Matter and Black Women’s RoundTable.