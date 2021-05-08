Covington County Juvenile Killed in Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a juvenile from Covington County has been killed in a wreck in Coffee County.

The juvenile’s name and age have not been released.

The wreck happened about nine miles south of Elba on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the driver of a pickup was traveling north on Alabama Highway 189 and was going around a curve when the pickup crossed into the southbound lane and hit a minivan.

State troopers have not said which vehicle the juvenile was in at the time of the crash.