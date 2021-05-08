Gambling and Gun Rights Bills to be Decided on Last Day of Session

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on May 17 for the final day of the 2021 session.

Legislators could decide a number of issues on the final day including a gambling bill, a proposal to ban gender-affirming treatment for transgender minors and a bill to forbid local police officers from enforcing any new federal gun restrictions.

A number of bills have already fallen by the wayside this session.

Those include a bill to allow no-excuse absentee voting and another to change the state law protecting Confederate and other longstanding monuments.

Lawmakers are off next week before returning for the final day.

