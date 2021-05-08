BREAKING: Two Montgomery Police Officers Shot in North Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Montgomery police officers have been shot in north Montgomery this afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road. They say they found a man with a life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

While working the scene, police say a secondary scene developed in the 3000 block of Tyler Court. There, officers say they exchanged gunfire with a suspect and two officers were hit, suffering what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest.