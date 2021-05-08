Montgomery Mask Order Scheduled to Expire Sunday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery’s citywide mask order is scheduled to expire Sunday, May 9. Alabama News Network has contacted City Hall several times this week to ask whether it would be extended.

We have not received an answer to our question.

The order was unanimously approved by Montgomery City Council on April 9, the same day that Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide mask order expired.

But earlier this week, the Montgomery County Commission voted to end a mask order in county buildings. In addition, Gov. Kay Ivey said she would be ending the state public health order and the state of emergency soon.

