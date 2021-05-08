Update: I-65 Crash in Montgomery County Kills Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say the crash that backed up traffic on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County on Friday afternoon left a woman dead.

The three-vehicle wreck happened on I-65 at the 164 mile marker, about a mile south of Montgomery.

Investigators say 37-year-old Meco-Takia Waverly of Columbus, Georgia, was driving a Jeep that hit a pickup truck in the rear. The pickup was driven by a 17-year-old from Florida.

The pickup then hit an SUV, driven by 37-year-old Mariza Sia of Decatur, Georgia.

Investigators say Waverly ran off the interstate and into the median, which caused fatal injuries to the front seat passenger, 49-year-old Lolita Thomas of Columbus Georgia. They say Thomas was unrestrained and was pronounced dead at a hospital.