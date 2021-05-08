Warm And Breezy Mother’s Day, Rain Returns Sunday Night

by Ben Lang

Saturday was sensationally sunny across central and south Alabama. While morning lows fell into the mid and upper 40s in most locations, afternoon highs rebounded to near 80°. Winds turned towards the south today, but the air was still rather dry with relatively low humidity. Thanks to that, expect temperatures to cool fairly quickly this evening. However, they should remain in the 60s through midnight. Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 50s, near or slightly below normal for this time of year. Meanwhile, the sky remains mostly clear.

Mother’s day looks nice if you like sunshine and some serious warmth. Winds become quite breezy out of the south at 10 to 20 mph for most of the day, helping warm temperatures into the mid and upper 80s. While the daylight hours look dry and mostly sunny, showers and storms could arrive in our northwest communities just before midnight. These storms could be strong or even severe near and north of I-20 during the afternoon and early evening. However, they should be in a weakening mode by the time they reach our area. The showers and storms continues southeast across the rest of our area overnight. However, the rain might not be all that widespread. Sunday night lows only fall into the mid and upper 60s.

Showers and perhaps a couple rumbles of thunder may still be ongoing around sunrise Monday. The culprit for Sunday night and Monday morning’s showers is a cold front which pushes into our area by the afternoon. Daytime heating allows for additional scattered to numerous showers and storms developing during the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center forecasts a few could be strong or even severe. There’s a marginal (level 1/5) risk area placed across south Alabama near and south of U.S. highway 80. Damaging winds appear to be the main threat, but the overall threat is very low at the moment.

The front likely pushes to our south then stalls across far south Alabama or the northern gulf coast Tuesday morning. Ripples of upper level energy moving west to east north of the front likely trigger more showers and storms at times Tuesday and Wednesday. The front moves further southeast and away from our area Thursday, which causes the rain to taper off. Still, expect some showers and lingering clouds through the day. Temperatures could be cooler to end the week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s Thursday and Friday. However, it looks like Friday features a mostly sunny sky.

Next weekend looks dry and warm for now. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday, and mid 80s Sunday. Saturday’s sky appears mostly sunny, while Sunday looks like a partly cloudy day. Low temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s.