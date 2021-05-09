Alabama School Dashboard Shows Drop in COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of May 7. The latest report shows a slight drop from last week.

Overall, there were 391 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, down from 401 the week before. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for last week:

Montgomery Public Schools – 17

Autauga County Schools – unreported

Elmore County Schools –13

Pike Road Schools – 0

Dallas County Schools – unreported

Selma City Schools – 0

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE