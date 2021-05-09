Montgomery Police Launch Murder Investigation in Sunday Morning Shooting

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the shooting death of Solomon Hughes, 26, of Montgomery.

On Sunday, May 9, 2021 shortly after midnight, MPD responded to the 1100 block of the West Boulevard after receiving a report of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, it was learned that a gunshot victim, Solomon Hughes, had already been transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital from the scene where he was pronounced deceased.

The circumstances surrounding this death remain under investigation.



There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact Crimestoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.