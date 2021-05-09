Showers And Storms Arrive Sunday Night

by Ben Lang

It was a warm and breezy Mother’s Day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures soared into the mid and upper 80s today. Humidity was on the rise as well, and that could be the fuel for storms late this evening and overnight. As of 6PM, strong to severe storms were ongoing across the mid-south and the Tennessee Valley. In advance of those, less intense storms were ongoing near Interstate 20 in Alabama. It will be interesting to see if the latter batch of storms can hold together this evening. If so, then we may have some showers or storms around this evening, especially in our northwest communities. If not, then whatever remains of the stronger batch of storms further northwest eventually enters our area tonight.

While there’s a risk area for severe storms outlined for areas near and northwest of Interstate 20, the storms should weaken as they enter our area. They might be of a more scattered coverage, so some of us may not get any rain.

In the meantime, expect temperatures to only slowly fall through the 70s this evening as clouds increase. The chance for showers and storms increases late this evening across our northwest communities, with showers and storms moving southeast across the rest of our area overnight. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

More showers and storms develop with daytime heating Monday. The main cold front remains to our north during the day, and a few storms could become strong or even severe. It appears damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size would be the main risks. However, the severe threat is rather low Monday.

Depending on where the front is Tuesday, we could see a decent coverage of showers and storms by the afternoon. A few of those could become strong or severe too. However, if the front is mainly south of our area, the coverage of rain could be much lower. Also, the severe threat would be nil. Time will tell. Otherwise, expect highs in the low 80s with breaks of sun at times Monday and Tuesday. Lows only fall into the mid 60s each night, with a chance for showers or storms also.

The front remains draped across or near our area Wednesday. Expect another decent chance for showers and/or storms throughout the day. Models are also trending towards cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. We may only see highs in the low to mid 70s each day. Again, time will tell. The rain chance decreases Thursday as the stalled front departs south and east. However, expect a mostly cloudy sky with lingering showers through the morning at least.

Drier and sunnier weather returns in time for next weekend. Looks like Friday features a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Friday night lows fall into the 50s. Next weekend features highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect a mostly sunny sky Saturday, and a partly cloudy sky Sunday.