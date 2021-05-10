COVID Vaccination Efforts Continue in Selma and Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The effort to get people vaccinated for COVID-19 — continues in Alabama.

More than 2.6 million doses of vaccine — have now been administered statewide.

Vaughan Regional Medical Center is coordinating the mass vaccination effort in the Selma-Dallas County area.

One drive-thru clinic has already been completed. Along with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a second clinic.

Collins Pettaway, III is the Communications and Marketing Coordinator at the Vaughan.

“So our 1st dose of course was over in Bloch Park on last month. On this week we decided that our second mass vaccination clinic would be here at the hospital,” he said.

The second dose of the Moderna is set for this week at the Vaughan Regional Medical Tower.

“Our 2nd mass vaccination clinic will take place on this upcoming Wednesday, May the 12th, from 8 am to 1 pm,” said Pettaway.

About 7000 people have been vaccinated so far — through the effort.

State health officials say a total of 19,587 dose of vaccine have been administered to people in Dallas County.