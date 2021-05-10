File 2020 Tax Return to Receive Missing Stimulus Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued the third round of Economic Impact Payments (EIP) in April. Most Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients should have received their EIPs by now. If a person is missing their first or second EIP, they need to file a 2020 tax return with the IRS and claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit (RRC) as soon as possible.

Any person who did not receive his or her EIP, or the full amount of their EIP, please read this carefully. To get any missing first or second EIPs, file a 2020 tax return with the IRS and claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit (RRC) immediately. People should file the 2020 tax return even if they have no income to report for 2020. When the tax return is processed, the IRS will pay the RRC as a tax refund. The IRS will send any additional third EIP amount owed in 2021 separately.

If people already filed their 2020 tax return, they do not need to do anything else.

Visit Social Security’s Economic Impact Payments and Tax Credits page at www.socialsecurity.gov/ coronavirus/eip/ to learn more.

For questions about tax-related topics and economic impact payments, please contact the IRS.

Read the IRS’ April 28 press release at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/ nearly-2-million-more- economic-impact-payments- disbursed-under-the-american- rescue-plan-continuing- payments-reach-approximately- 163-million for more information.

For Social Security information, please visit the agency’s COVID-19 web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/ coronavirus/.