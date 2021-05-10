Mentors Of Montgomery Seeking More Male Mentors
The organization Mentors Of Montgomery, really need more men to join them. In the youth detention facility they have young ladies incarcerated but ten times more young men.
Most of the crimes being committed are males. They will be hosting a kickoff meeting Tuesday night 6pm at the Multiplex behind Cramton Bowl. The orientation meeting will only last an hour and you can hear how you can be a part of the first class.
Please call Doug Singleton at (334) 300-0790 if you have any questions.
The Mentors of Montgomery program was organized to mentor young men from all backgrounds. The mission of the program is to help the young men reach their highest level of achievement in school and society as, well as to help them become outstanding citizens prepared with the leadership, social and physical skills needed to be successful in life.
The dates for the first round of mentors is listed below.
May 11th @ 6:00 p.m Cramton Bowl Multiplex Orientation ( Doug Singleton, Charles Lee, Jake Jackson)
May 18th @ 6:00 p.m. Child Care and Safety (Gary Cobbs YMCA)
May 25th @ 6:00 p.m. Local Law Enforcement presentation and question and answer (parent, mentors and mentees)
June 1st @ 6:00 p.m. Matching Ceremony (parents, mentors and mentees) (Jake Jackson)