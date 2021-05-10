Mentors Of Montgomery Seeking More Male Mentors

The organization Mentors Of Montgomery, really need more men to join them. In the youth detention facility they have young ladies incarcerated but ten times more young men.

Most of the crimes being committed are males. They will be hosting a kickoff meeting Tuesday night 6pm at the Multiplex behind Cramton Bowl. The orientation meeting will only last an hour and you can hear how you can be a part of the first class.

Please call Doug Singleton at (334) 300-0790 if you have any questions.