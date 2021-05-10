Montgomery Biscuits 2021 Season Opener Happening Tuesday, May 11th

by Ja Nai Wright

After almost two years the Montgomery Biscuits will finally be having their first home game of the season. During the pandemic the team was unable to practice much or have any official matches. Excitement is building up in downtown Montgomery as the season opener approaches.

“Hopefully the experience will be what everybody remembers from 2019 or as close to it, there definitely will be some things that will be in place and that will be different just following state, city, and major league baseball guidelines. We will ask that people wear masks when they enter the ball park , we ask that you keep your masks on as you move around unless your eating or drinking.” -Mike Murphy

We asked general manager Mike Murphy what fun things people can expect when attending the game.

“Opening night presented by Chick-Fil-A, you will see a lot of Chick-Fil-A cows running around and we will have some fun promotions built in with them, the normal circumstance that happens with opening night so we will have the red white and blue bunting around, well do world series styled line ups which is the whole team will get introduced. Rather than just the starters, we will have post game max fireworks, that’s always a fun thing.” -Mike Murphy

Even with the fun activities and sponsorship, the biscuits are happy knowing they can simply play a ball game with fans and friends in attendance.

The season opener is taking place tomorrow night at 6:35 pm at the Riverwalk Stadium, the team is set to play the Chattanooga Lookouts.

