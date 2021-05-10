Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Holds Gun Buyback Event in Birmingham Over the Weekend

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Birmingham organization took in 38 guns at a no-questions-asked gun buyback event over the weekend. Saturday’s event was held by a chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.

According to reports, the group offered Walmart gift cards in exchange for guns. The value of the cards varied, based on how many guns were turned in. Twenty-four handguns and 13 long guns were taken in.

Birmingham police arranged to safely dispose of the weapons.

The event added to the more than 850 guns Birmingham police have taken off the streets this year.