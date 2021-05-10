Qualifying Deadline for Montgomery City Council District 1 Special Election Set for May 25

by Alabama News Network Staff

The qualifying period for candidates seeking to run in the Special Election for Montgomery City Council District 1 is set to begin on Tuesday, May 11. Interested candidates will have until Tuesday, May 25, to file the necessary paperwork to qualify to run in this election.

The Special Election will be held on Tuesday, July 13.

If necessary, a Special Runoff Election will be held on Tuesday, August 24.

For this Special Election, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, June 28. Eligible voters can register to vote online at the Secretary of State’s website AlabamaVotes.gov, the Montgomery Election Center’s website www.montgomeryelectioncenter. org, on the Probate Court’s mobile app found on the Apple Store or Google Play Store by typing “Montgomery Probate Court” or by visiting the Board of Registrars located at 125 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, Alabama 36104.

For questions about qualifying, please contact Brenda Blalock, City Clerk.

The seat became vacant when Councilman Richard Bollinger died in March.