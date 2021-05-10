Showers And Storms For A Few Days

by Ben Lang

The sunny and warm weather from Mother’s Day weekend is on hiatus with showers and storms back in our area today. Rain was moderate to heavy at times with thunder and lightning in the mix late Sunday night and early Monday morning. At midday, there’s a lull in the rainfall, but clouds remain widespread. Monday likely remains mostly cloudy outside of redeveloping showers and storms during the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few of the afternoon/evening storms could become strong or even severe. The Storm Prediction Center still has a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk near the U.S. 84 corridor in far south Alabama. If anything, damaging winds gusts would be the main concern. However, the severe risk today is very, very small.

Scattered showers or storms remain possible overnight, but the coverage of these looks to be on the lower end. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy, warm, and humid night with lows in the mid 60s. Showers and storms look likely again by Tuesday afternoon. A few of those storms could become strong to severe, with damaging winds and perhaps hail up to quarter size as the main risks. Again, the overall severe threat is on the low. The storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather near and south of U.S. 80 Tuesday.

Expect showers and storms to continue well into Tuesday evening and even Tuesday night. A front remains near stationary across our area through Wednesday, keeping the chance for rain and even storms around throughout the day. The front pushes well south and east of our area Thursday, though clouds and showers linger for at least part of the day. With the front to our south Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures could be quite a bit cooler. Highs may struggle to reach 70° each afternoon, though our forecast is a bit warmer than that at the moment.

Looks like sunshine returns Friday. High temperatures remain below normal for this time of year, with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Friday night lows fall into the 50s. The upcoming weekend appears dry with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures trend warmer with low/mid 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.