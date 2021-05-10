Showers & Storms Tuesday

by Shane Butler



We’re in the midst of another fairly active weather pattern. We expect periods of rain and storms through Thursday. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe Tuesday afternoon/evening. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. Clouds and mainly rain are in store for Wednesday and Thursday. A northeasterly wind undercuts the clouds and temps only manage the 70s for highs. Some areas may actually struggle to reach the 70 degree mark Thursday afternoon. It will feel rather cool with upper 40s to lower 50s Friday morning. High pressure returns later and hovers nearby throughout the weekend. This sets the stage for sunshine and a warming trend. We’re approaching 80 by Friday and definitely lower to mid 80s over the weekend. Mainly dry conditions stick around through Monday but we will need to introduce a chance of showers by Tuesday.