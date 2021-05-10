Tallassee Seeking Input on Burned-Out Mill Property

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Tallassee, Alabama – May 10, 2021 – Alabama News Network

2/4 Tallassee, Alabama – May 10, 2021 – Alabama News Network

3/4 Tallassee, Alabama – May 10, 2021 – Alabama News Network

4/4 Tallassee, Alabama – May 10, 2021 – Alabama News Network







City leaders in Tallassee want to hear from the public on what to do with the burned-out remains of the Mount Vernon Mill property.

The old mill burned in 2016, leaving the 26-acre property an eyesore for everyone in Tallassee to see.

Now that the property has been donated to the city, there are opportunities for the future.

Mayor John Hammock worked with ADEM to do records checks and taken soil samples. They are awaiting results.

A visioning workshop has been scheduled to come up with ideas on what to do with the land once it is cleaned up. The city is working with Auburn University on that. The city hopes to get grant money for the cleanup.

“We want everyone’s input,” Mayor Hammock told Alabama News Network, “What they think should go here and there’s no bad ideas,” he said.

The workshop is scheduled for Monday, May 24 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

For more information, you can call Tallassee City Hall at (334) 283-6571.