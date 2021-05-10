Wet and Stormy at Times this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

This morning starts off with heavy rainfall and some strong storms across the state, as a front sinks south through Alabama. The SPC has “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms today, as a few storms could produce gusty winds and some hail.

REST OF THIS WEEK: The front stalls across South Alabama for much of the week, and as we head through the week, pieces of energy will track along the front and keep rain and storms in the forecast each day through Thursday. There could be a few strong storms at times next week, and even tomorrow, the SPC has the southern third of Alabama in a “marginal risk”, but the overall severe weather threat remains low this week.

We are forecasting soaking rains a times and rainfall totals between 1-3 inches are expected between today and Thursday, of course isolated higher amounts are likely. Highs this week start off in the 80s, but will be in the the low to mid 70s by midweek. Late Thursday, the front will push out of the area, and drier air returns for Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The weekend looks to be very nice with dry conditions. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature more sun than clouds, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s. Pretty standard for the middle of May in Alabama.

Have a mystical Monday!!!

Ryan