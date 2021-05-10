Yoga Bill to Come Down to Legislature’s Final Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

A bill that would repeal Alabama’s ban on yoga in public schools will be decided on the final day of the legislative session.

The Alabama Senate voted 23-7 for the House-passed bill last week, but added additional restrictions.

State Rep. Jeremy Gray (D-Opelika) is the bill’s sponsor. He says he is weighing whether to accept the changes or go to conference committee and risk running out of time to pass the bill on the busy final legislative day.

There are many other bills awaiting action on the final day, which is Monday, May 17.

Gray says he thought some of the Senate changes showed phobias or blatant disrespect to the Hindu culture.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)