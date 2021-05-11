A Rainy Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler



Our active weather pattern continues through Thursday. Periods of rain and storms are likely each day. Improving weather conditions return late week and we’re setting up for a decent looking weekend. In the mean time, rain and embedded storms work across the area tonight. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. Rainfall potential of 1 to 2 inches with the overnight rains. Wednesday is looking mostly cloudy and wet at times. Occasional showers and storms pass through the area. Temps retreat into the lower to mid 70s for highs. Mostly cloudy and wet conditions are lingering into Thursday. Clouds along with a cool northeast wind flow will hold afternoon temps in the mid to upper 60s. High pressure begins to build over us Friday and this helps clear the skies out just in time of the weekend. Abundant sunshine returns and temps respond with highs back into the 80s. It’s looking rather nice and dry throughout the weekend. Moisture returns early next week and we’re looking at showers and storms again starting Tuesday.