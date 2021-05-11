ASU Baseball: Pair of Mid-Week in-state baseball games canceled
MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The baseball games scheduled between Alabama State and Troy, along with Alabama State and Jacksonville State initially slated to be played on Tuesday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 12 respectively, have been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Alabama State will now prepare to face Jacksonville State in the final matchup of the regular season before competing in the SWAC Baseball Tournament next week at the new Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama.