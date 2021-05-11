Biscuits fall short in Home Opener

by Adam Solomon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Biscuits (2-4) played their first home game in 612 days, but came up short in their series opener falling 4-2 against the Chattanooga Lookouts (5-2) on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Biscuits right-hander Shane Baz (0-1) squared off against Hunter Greene (2-0)—each starter having been drafted 12th and second overall, respectively, in the 2017 Draft—and both prospects held their own through the first two scoreless innings.

Greene hit 103 mph on the radar gun at least twice, and filled up the strike zone with mostly 99-102 mph fastballs as well as 87-91 mph sliders. Baz kept pace though, striking out six over four innings. Baz’s lone blemish was surrendering an RBI-single to Alejo Lopez in the third inning to make it a 1-0, Chattanooga

The Lookouts would add three more runs in the top of the fifth thanks to RBI-doubles from Lopez and Mark Kolozsvary, and then an RBI-single by Jose Garcia to make it a 4-0 game against Faustino Carrera.

Greene continued to impress until the fifth, when Ford Proctor drew a one-out walk. Two batters later, Seaver Whalen stepped up and clobbered a two-run home run to left to cut deficit in half to 4-2. Whalen now has a four-game RBI-streak to begin his Double-A career.

But the Biscuits had no answers for Michael Byrne, who spun a four-inning save, striking out two, and allowing just one hit. Dalton Moats and Simon Rosenblum-Larson each threw a scoreless inning in relief for the Butter and Blue.

The Biscuits will try to rebound on Military Wednesday presented by WOW! On Wednesday, May 12 when RHP Tommy Romero (0-0) takes on LHP Nick Lodolo (1-0) at 6:35 PM CT.

