Breaking Overnight: 7 People Shot in Montgomery; MPD Investigates

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say 7 people were shot Monday night. Police responded to a local hospital after 7 people showed up with non-life-threatening injuries, they say the shooting happened in the 3800 block of South Court Street. Montgomery Police tell Alabama News Network that 4 women, 2 men, and 1 juvenile male were shot.

Investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident. We are working to get more information and will update you as we learn more.