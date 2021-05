by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is asking for your help in finding a missing Selma teenager.

16-year-old Kelsey Johnson has been missing from Selma since February 13. Authorities have reason to believe that she may be in the Montgomery area.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the police or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

Your tip may lead to a cash reward.