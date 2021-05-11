Former Chilton Co. High School Band Director Pleads Guilty to Sex Crime with Student

by Alabama News Network Staff

A former band director at Chilton County High School who was accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor.

Court records show that Ashlee Elizabeth Steinman entered her plea Tuesday to a reduced charge of distributing obscene matter to a student.

The 29-year-old former Chilton County High School worker received a one-year suspended sentence with two years of probation.

Al.com reports that she was initially charged with two felonies. A deputy district attorney says Steinman was arrested in February after Clanton police received a report of a relationship between her and the student.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)