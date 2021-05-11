MAY ’21 – Alabama Kidney Foundation

by Janae Smith

14,000 Alabamians must go undergo weekly dialysis treatments to sustain life, ranking Alabama number one per capita in the nation for kidney failure.

The Middle Alabama Region of the state has the highest number of kidney disease patients per capita within the state.

The Alabama Kidney Foundation serves kidney patients by providing financial assistance, education and support services. The Foundation provides public education to promote organ donation awareness and prevention of kidney disease.

The Alabama Kidney Foundation invites you to raise kidney disease awareness and much needed funds to support local area kidney disease patients who are in need.

For more information on how to get involved please go to alkidney.org.