Millbrook Police Searching for Kwik Shop Thief

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook Police are looking for a suspect wanted for theft. Investigators say that on Saturday, May 1, an unknown male entered the Kwik Shop Convenience Store on the 1700 block of Highway 14 in Millbrook.

While inside, police say the subject stole multiple cartons of cigarettes from an office area. He was last seen driving a 2000 model Hyundai Santa Fe. If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Millbrook Police at 334-285-5639 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867)