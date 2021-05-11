Montgomery County Sheriffs Search for Missing 1 Month Old

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs help in finding a one-month-old infant. Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. Caleb Whisnand Jr. is described as white with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Caleb was last seen on Monday, May 10 wearing a camouflage onesie around 10:45 pm at a Circle K Gas Station on Wetumpka Highway.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Caleb Whisnand Jr., you are asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 832-1328 or call 911.