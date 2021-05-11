Rain and Some Strong Storms Remain in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: The stalled front across South Alabama means the next two days will remain generally cloudy with periods of rain and storms at times. We note the SPC has the southern third of the state under a “marginal risk” for severe storms again today as a few storms could be strong/severe with gusty winds the main threat.

Highs today will be again in the lower 80s, but only mid-70s are in the forecast for Wednesday. Rain amounts this week for much of the state 1-2 inches, with higher amounts likely do to the south.

THURSDAY: There could be some lingering showers early Thursday and the day will be mainly cloudy, but drier air begins to settle in from the northwest by the end of the day, allowing for some clearing. It will be another cooler day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for sunshine in full force Friday and Saturday with a warming trend. The high Friday will be in the upper 70s, and we will be in the low 80s Saturday afternoon. And, Sunday will feature a mostly sunny sky with a high in the mid-80s.

NEXT WEEK: For now it looks like an upper ridge will build across the Southeast U.S, meaning warm and generally dry weather for at least the first half of the week. Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s for most of Alabama.

Have an exceptional Tuesday!!!

Ryan