Reaction to the 7 People Who Were Shot on South Court Street Monday Night

by Ja Nai Wright

Police are still investigating the incident that lead to 7 people being shot on the 3800 block of South Court Street in Montgomery. This recent incident raises the questions about what can be done about the crime spike in Montgomery.

The crime in Montgomery has is significantly higher in these past 5 months then it was during early 2020.

District 7 City Councilor, Clay McInnis expressed how he feels about this recent crime happening in his district.

“It’s just really heartbreaking that were dealing with these issues but we have to get ahead of it. not dealing with it and also running away from it and not acknowledging that its happening isn’t a solution either.”-Clay McInnis

The Montgomery Police Department is very familiar with gun violence, but the increase even has the police chief concerned. He says that the community has to play a role in helping stop some of these crimes before they even happen.

“We need the community to step up too, so in a lot of these areas we don’t get any calls until after the fact so they need to step up, and so you know were going to be out there and so its not about over policing any community out there, were going to be out there based on data but we need the community to step up and say enough is enough.”- Ernest Finley, Montgomery Police Chief

There are programs in Montgomery that are being created by the Police Department, the Montgomery County Commission and faith based organizations to help bring the youth out of the pattern of violent crime.

Ministry About People is one organization that will not only be helping the youth, but also adults in the community that may need assistance.