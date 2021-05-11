Trenholm State Gives Pandemic Emergency Grants to Eligible Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

Trenholm State Community College has given out emergency pandemic-related grants to students who are eligible.

The college has given out grants to 1,269 students who continue to suffer financial hardships due to COVID-19. Trenholm State was awarded nearly $947,000 as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Each eligible student received $745.82 to help cover expenses.

To be considered for the grant money, students had to be enrolled during the Spring 2021 semester and meet one of the following: be Pell Grant eligible, a dual enrollment student or a non-credit student.