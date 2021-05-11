Update: Suspect Identified in the Shootings of Two Montgomery Police Officers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation have released the identity of the suspect involved an officer-involved shooting that happened in Montgomery on Saturday.

They have named the suspect as 28-year-old Demetruis Keith of Alexander City.

The Montgomery Police Department requested SBI agents to investigate the shooting.

The SBI says Keith has been arrested and charged with second-degree assault from a separate incident which happened earlier that day. The SBI says additional charges related to the officer-involved shooting are forthcoming.

Two Montgomery police officers were shot Saturday. Police say it started shortly after 2 p.m., when they responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road. They say they found a man with a life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Police say the shooting suspect was later found in the 3000 block of Tyler Court, which is nearby. There, officers say they exchanged gunfire with the suspect and two officers were hit.

Police say one of the officers was hit in the bulletproof vest area, while the other was hit in the calf.

The suspect was found inside a storage building at a home. The suspect was shot in the arm, according to police.