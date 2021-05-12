ASU Softball: Alabama State blanks Grambling State in first round of SWAC Tournament

by Janae Smith

GULFPORT, Miss. I An eight run third inning including a grand slam from Kaley Anthony helps Alabama State cruise past Grambling State 11-0 in five in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at the Gulfport Sportsplex.

After holding the Tigers scoreless in the first two innings, which included five strikeouts from Skyler Sullivan, Alabama State (16-27, 10-18 SWAC) got on the board in the bottom of the second to take a 3-0 lead.

Jamaica Flowers knocked in the first score after reaching on a fielder’s choice in with the Hornets loading the bases, followed by Madison Myers picking up the second RBI on the next at bat with a bunt single to bring home Destinee Dixon. Anthony knocked in the final of the inning on an infield single to score Flowers.

Alabama State broke the game open in the third with a seven-run inning started by a double to right from Dixon, who later scored on a bunt single by Flowers for her second RBI. Morgan Gaither scored the next run on a single from Jaeda Gardner, followed a few batters later by Anthony’s grand slam to right-center field to make the score 9-0. Dixon knocked in the last two runs of the inning on a single up the middle for the final score.

Five Hornet batters recorded multiple hits on the day, led by Dixon who went 3-for-3 with two scores and two RBI and Anthony who went 2-for-3 with the grand slam and five total RBI.

Skyler Sullivan (15-9) picked up the win in the circle for the Hornets, working all five innings, giving up just two hits and striking out six batters.

Alabama State will return to play on Wednesday, May 12 pm against the winner of Texas Southern and Alcorn State. First pitch is scheduled for 3 pm.

