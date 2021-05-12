Body of Missing One Month Old Found, Father Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

The body of a missing infant last seen in north Montgomery has been found.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after Wednesday’s press conference regarding one-month-old Caleb Michael Whisnand, Jr.’s disappearance, his remains were discovered by law enforcement.

Shortly after, the child’s father, Caleb Michael Whisnand, Sr., was arrested and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility after information was developed.

Whisnand, Sr., has been charged with Manslaughter with a bond set at $100,000.

Other details, such as where the baby’s body was found, have not yet been released.

MCSO says the case remains under investigation. More details will be released during a press conference Thursday morning at 9:30AM. You can watch the press conference live on CBS8/ABC32 and the Alabama News Network Facebook page.