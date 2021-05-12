Governor Ivey Awards $30,000 Grant to Help Child Abuse Victims in Lee and Macon Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $30,000 grant to an east Alabama nonprofit agency that assists child victims of sexual assault and abuse in Lee and Macon counties.

Twin Cedars, based in Opelika, is using funds to purchase equipment for forensic interviews for children ages 12 and older. Funds will also be used to educate and inform the public about victims’ rights.

The organization provides a location where children feel safe and are encouraged to tell their story to specially trained forensic interviewers. The center also offers medical exams, therapy, family advocacy, court accompaniment and support groups for parents.

“Young victims of abuse deserve to have somewhere and someone to turn to and trust during such an awful time,” Gov. Ivey said. “Twin Cedars is staffed with understanding and compassionate people that help victims through these difficult times.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting organizations like Twin Cedars as they continue to help victims overcome abusive situations,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “This grant will help ensure that a range of services remains available for victims in Lee and Macon counties.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.