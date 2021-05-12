Huntsville Trooper Arrested on Sexual Misconduct Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a veteran Alabama state trooper indicted on sexual misconduct and assault charges has been placed on leave.

Officials say 47-year-old Trooper William J. Fox of Meridianville was indicted by Madison County grand jurors. He surrendered to Huntsville police on Monday. The state attorney general’s office says Fox was indicted on May 4 but did not release any details about the charges. Court records were not available Tuesday to show whether Fox had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

