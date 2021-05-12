Ivey Urges People Not to Hoard Fuel after Pipeline Attack

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Kay Ivey is urging people to refrain from panic buying at gas stations after the pipeline cyberattack. Ivey’s office said Tuesday that Alabama does not have a fuel shortage but that hoarding gas could create one.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said the U.S. Department of Energy assures the pipeline should be operational in a few days. The governor urged people to only fill up if they need to and to not fill up multiple containers at gas stations. The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack on Friday.

